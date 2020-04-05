Singapore reports 120 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording a high daily jump and bringing the total confirmed cases in the city state to 1,309, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the new cases, four are imported cases with overseas travel history and 116 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad. Of the 116 local cases, MOH is conducting contact tracing for 66 cases, and have established links to existing clusters for the other 50 cases.

Earlier in the day, the MOH and the Ministry of Manpower said in a joint statement that transmissions within Singapore's foreign worker dormitories had continued to rise, and the city state was seeing more confirmed cases and ill workers.

Thus, two dormitories had been declared as isolation areas, with onsite medical support deployed and food and essential supplies provided, according to the statement.