Iraq confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1,122 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed one more death from COVID-19 and 91 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,122, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Out of the 91 cases confirmed during the past 24 hours, 21 are in the capital Baghdad, 44 in Najaf, six in Basra, five in each Erbil and Di Qar, three in Sulaimaniyah and Duhok each, two in Muthanna, and one in Diyala and Wasit each, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 1,122 cases have been confirmed in the country, of whom 65 have died and 373 recovered, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities have taken several measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including extending a nationwide curfew until April 19.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7.