Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections
The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 247, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It also confirmed 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428. Seventeen more patients have recovered, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the number of recoveries to 157.
