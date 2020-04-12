Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 5,000 mark with 86 deaths

Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 5,011 with 86 deaths, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry on Saturday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country's eastern Punjab province continued as the most affected area with a total of 2,414 cases followed by southern Sindh province which has 1,318 confirmed cases.

At least 697 cases were registered in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 220 in southwest Balochistan province and 215 in north Gilgit-Baltistan region, and 113 in the capital Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recorded 31 deaths followed by Sindh with 28 deaths while 21 people lost their lives in the battle against the virus in Punjab.

Overall, 4,163 patients are under treatment, including 50 with critical condition in different hospitals while 762 have been discharged after complete recovery, accounting for 15.2 percent of the total infected patients.

The ministry said Pakistan has conducted 57,836 tests so far and the number of tests will increase in the coming days.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Saturday night that the number of confirmed cases are increasing as they are conducting more tests daily.

Sindh has completely sealed 11 sectors of the eastern part of the southern port city of Karachi after a number of positive cases were reported from those vicinities.

Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan told media on Saturday that the government will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to reconsider the measures against the pandemic and decide about the extension of the lockdown ending on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistani government extended suspension on all domestic and international flights till April 21 midnight.