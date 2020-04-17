Tunisia's COVID-19 cases rise to 822 with 37 deaths

Tunisia's total cases of COVID-19 reached 822 after 42 new cases were detected during the past 24 hours, Tunisian Ministry of Health said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Following a total of 793 lab tests, 72 cases tested positive, of which 42 were new cases and 30 were previously confirmed cases who were still infected with this virus," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry added that 37 deaths from the coronavirus were reported in 13 out of 24 provinces in the country.

Since March 22, some 2,905 Tunisians have returned from abroad, including 29 tested positive and 946 others who have completed the quarantine.

In addition, at least 3,500 citizens were also placed under quarantine for having contact with COVID-19 patients.