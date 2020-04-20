6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on Monday struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 5:39 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 38.9 degrees north latitude and 142.1 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 50 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.