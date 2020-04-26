India records 421 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

India's federal health ministry Sunday evening said two new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 421 positive cases were reported since morning across the country, taking the number of deaths to 826 and total cases to 26,917, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As on 5:00 p.m. (local time), today 826 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Sunday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 26,496 and the death toll was 824.

According to ministry officials, so far 5,914 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 20,177," reads the information.

Sunday marks the 33rd straight day of an ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown which was announced on March 25 has been extended until May 3.

Officials said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the country has jumped to 21.90 percent.

"The situation is improving in India as hotspot districts are moving towards being non-hotspot districts," the federal Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.