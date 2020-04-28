Ecuador reports 1,103 recovered COVID-19 cases, as total number reaches 23,240

Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday that 1,103 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the total number of cases reached 23,240 cases, with 663 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo described the number of recoveries as "good news" in the midst of the pandemic, which has hit the South American country hard.

Romo added that so far, 61,529 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus; among which 23,240 were confirmed cases.

The vice minister of governance and health surveillance, Francisco Xavier Solorzano, called the results "excellent news. This reveals all the effort that the health services in the country are making to meet the demand of the population and to fulfill our commitment to life."

He added that the 1,103 people that have recovered have been "verified by the laboratory that they no longer have the virus."

On Sunday, the government stated that it would begin evaluations of areas of the country that are ready to move from the confinement phase to the distancing phase starting on May 4, when activities will gradually resume and some sectors will reopen under rigorous sanitary protocols.