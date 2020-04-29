Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Other News 29 April 2020 05:29 (UTC+04:00)
Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which 21 were imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The other new case was domestically transmitted in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Two suspected cases imported from abroad -- one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the other in Shanghai -- were reported.

No deaths were reported Tuesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

