43 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 43 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals Friday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Altogether 77,685 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Friday, the commission said in its daily report.

As of Friday, 82,875 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,633 people had died of the disease.