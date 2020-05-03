S.Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10,793 in total

South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,793, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 16 straight days. Of the new cases, 10 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,091.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 250. The total fatality rate stood at 2.32 percent.

A total of 60 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,183. The total recovery rate was 85.1 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 630,000 people, among whom 611,592 tested negative for the virus and 8,588 were being checked.