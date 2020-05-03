Singapore reports 657 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 657 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 18,205, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 13 were cases in the community including three work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 644 were work permit holders residing in dormitories. There were no imported cases.

Of the new cases, 87 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing, the ministry said.

An 86-year-old female Singapore citizen passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Sunday, bringing the total of such deaths to 18.

During the past day, 61 patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,408 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of 21 cases per day in the week before to an average of 11 per day in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 13 cases per day in the week before to an average of five per day in the past week.