Tunisia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1,018 in total

The Tunisian Ministry of Health reported on Monday five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected to 1,018 in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 406 patients have recovered in Tunisia while 43 deaths were reported in 13 provinces, said the ministry in a statement.

"The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 65, including 18 patients in intensive care units," it said.

According to official figures, a total of 24,853 lab tests have been carried out since March 2, the date of the first COVID-19 case in Tunisia.