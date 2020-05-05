Malaysia reports 30 new coronavirus cases and one death
Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 30 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,383 cases as the country entered the second day of relaxed curbs on movement and businesses, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the 7total fatalities to 106.
Latest
Video conference of Non-Aligned Movement - indicator of Azerbaijan's authority on international arena
Azerbaijan makes significant contribution to strengthening of solidarity and cooperation against coronavirus on global level