Malaysia reports 16 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase there since the government imposed curbs on movement and businesses to contain the spread of the pandemic in March, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The new cases bring the cumulative total to 6,742 cases. The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping the total number of fatalities at 109.
Latest
Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan organizes online discussion and presentation of “Polar Bear” short film
Council of Europe: Possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with EaP to be considered in due course