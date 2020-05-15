Singapore reports 752 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 752 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 26,098, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, two were cases in the community, and 750 were work permit holders residing in dormitories. There were no imported cases, and no cases of work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

According to the ministry, 1,164 more infected patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 5,973 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 1,072 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 20 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.