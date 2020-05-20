Chinese mainland reports 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which one was imported and reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The other four cases were domestically transmitted in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.
No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, according to the commission.
