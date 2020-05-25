5.8-magnitude quake jolts Wellington, New Zealand

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted north of Levin, a suburb town of Wellington, capital of New Zealand, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The quake hit 30 km northwest of Levin at a depth of 37 km. The quake, categorised as "strong," has been felt as far north as Gisborne of the North Island and near the bottom of the South Island, according to GeoNet.

GeoNet reported the quake occurred at 7:53 a.m. local time.