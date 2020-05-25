Indonesia reports 479 new coronavirus cases
Indonesia reported 479 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 22,750, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Yurianto reported 19 more coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 1,391. Indonesia has the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Asia after China.
