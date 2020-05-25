Philippines posts five new coronavirus deaths, 284 infections
The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported five additional novel coronavirus deaths and 284 more infections, the largest daily increase of cases in two weeks, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 873, while confirmed cases have risen to 14,319. But 74 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,323.
