Tunisia to reopen land, air and sea borders from June 27

Tunisia decided to reopen the land, air and sea borders from June 27, Tunisian government announced on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh also decided that Tunisian nationals abroad will be repatriated from June 4, after his meeting with the national commission to combat coronavirus.

Tunisia has reported 1,084 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

China has helped Tunisia in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 16, China donated a batch of medical aid to Tunisia's Ministry of National Defense, including facemasks, test kits and medical protective googles.

Meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin on May 1, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said his country is grateful to China for its support in Tunisia's ant-coronavirus fight.