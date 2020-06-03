Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Wednesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One imported case was reported in Guangdong Province on the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

One new suspected case, which was imported from overseas, was reported in Shanghai Tuesday.

On Tuesday, one people was discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases declined by one to two.

Statistics after a latest review and revision showed that as of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,021, including 73 patients who were still being treated, and 78,314 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Tuesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,762 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,699 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, no in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three people were suspected of being infected with the virus, all were imported from overseas.

According to the commission, 4,609 close contacts were still under medical observation after 370 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, four new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 18 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 357 asymptomatic cases, including 40 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,093 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,038 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 427 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.