China will continue pushing for 'fast-track' entry arrangement with other countries
China will continue pushing for “fast-track” border entry arrangements with other countries, the vice foreign minister said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
China has fulfilled its responsibility as a big country through shipments of goods to help counter the coronavirus epidemic to other countries, Ma Zhaoxu told a news conference in Beijing.
