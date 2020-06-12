Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, of which six were imported from overseas, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported Thursday, according to the commission.

On Thursday, four people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,064, including 65 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,365 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,803 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,740 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported. There was currently one suspected case, the commission said.

According to the commission, 3,124 close contacts were still under medical observation after 206 people were discharged from medical observation Thursday.

Also on Thursday, one new asymptomatic case, from overseas, was reported on the mainland. One asymptomatic case, from overseas, was re-categorized as a confirmed case. A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 104 asymptomatic cases, including 45 imported cases, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 1,107 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,055 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 431 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.