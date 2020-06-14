Morocco sends 1st batch of anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to 15 African countries

Morocco donated a first batch of medical supplies to 15 African countries to help combat the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At the instructions of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, the medical supplies are composed of eight million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 medical coats, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, it said.

It's also composed of 75,000 packs of chloroquine and 15,000 packs of Azithromycin, two drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19.

The aid will benefit 15 African countries, including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia and so on.

Morocco proposed on April 14 an African initiative to combat COVID-19 pandemic, based on the establishment of an operational framework for African countries to curb the pandemic.

A total of 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced on Sunday morning in Morocco, which brought the total number of infections to 8,734.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to Morocco to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's Guizhou Province has also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.