Brazil sees over 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for 3 consecutive days

Other News 19 June 2020 05:50 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil has seen over 1,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for three days in a row, the health ministry said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country reported 1,238 more deaths and 22,765 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 47,748 and total number of infections to 978,142, with a mortality rate of 4.9 percent, the ministry said.

The heavily populated state of Sao Paulo was hardest hit, with 192,628 infections and 11,846 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 87,317 infections and 8,412 deaths, it said.

A total of 482,102 patients have recovered since the outbreak in the country, it added.

