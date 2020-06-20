COVID-19 cases in Brazil pass 1 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has passed 1 million on Friday after the country registered a new record daily number of cases, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The tally of coronavirus infections in Brazil reached 1,032,913 after it recorded 54,771 new cases within the past 24 hours, only second to the United States that has reported a caseload of more than 2.2 million.

The death toll from the pandemic in Brazil has increased by 1,206 to 48,954 people within the same period of time, the ministry said.