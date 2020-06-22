Chile reports 242,355 COVID-19 cases, 4,479 deaths

Chile has reported a total of 242,355 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 4,479 deaths, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the past 24 hours ending 9 p.m. local time Saturday, 5,607 new cases were detected and 184 more patients died, the ministry said.

Chile's outbreak worsened in May, with a notable rise in deaths and infections.

The country is under a state of emergency, with a nighttime curfew, closed borders and the suspension of classes and non-essential businesses