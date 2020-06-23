Chile reports nearly 250,000 COVID-19 cases

Chile on Monday reported a total of 246,963 COVID-19 cases, with 4,502 deaths, said the country's Ministry of Health on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the past 24 hours, 4,608 new cases have been detected and 23 patients died. Health authorities have tested 18,645 people, bringing the total number of tests carried out since March to 982,353.

The actual death toll may be much higher, with another 3,069 deaths suspected of being caused by COVID-19 but not verified, the ministry said on Saturday.

Chile's outbreak spiked in May, leading the government to extend quarantine measures, especially in the capital Santiago and the metropolitan area.

A state of emergency is in place, with military troops and police officers enforcing a nighttime curfew.