Afghan soldier, 4 militants killed in eastern provinces: gov't

A soldier of Afghan army's bomb disposal team and four militants were killed in two eastern provinces, authorities said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The army soldier lost his life when a Taliban improvised bomb he was defusing exploded in Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province Sunday afternoon, provincial government spokesman Attahullah Khogiani told Xinhua.

At least 17 improvised bombs and home-made landmines were defused by army personnel within the past 24 hours in the country, according to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

In neighboring Paktia province, four Taliban militants were killed and one security force member and two Taliban militants were wounded during clashes in Aryoub Zazi district at midnight Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

The clashes erupted after militants ambushed a security forces' patrol in Shego village.

The latest clashes came as militancy and counter-militancy traditionally gets momentum in spring and summer, commonly known as the fighting season in Afghanistan.