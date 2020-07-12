India reports highest single day spike of 22,674 new COVID-19 cases, total nearing 850,000

Other News 12 July 2020 10:49 (UTC+04:00)
India's federal health ministry Sunday morning reported 551 new deaths from COVID-19 and 28,637 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 22,674 and the total infections to 849,553, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is said to be the highest single day spike in the number of fresh cases in the country so far.

On Saturday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 820,916, and the death toll stood at 22,123.

According to ministry officials, so far 534,621 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 292,258, according to the ministry.

The country has entered "Unlock 2.0" phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 containment zones.

Last week the country's civil aviation watchdog -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31.

On Thursday the government of Uttar Pradesh, the country's biggest state in terms of population, decided to impose a weekend lockdown from Friday night till Monday morning, to cut the chain of transmissions of COVID-19.

