Mexico registers 7,257 new coronavirus cases, 736 deaths

Mexico registered 7,257 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 736 new deaths, bringing the nationwide caseload to 331,298 and death toll to 38,310, the Mexican Health Ministry reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As the testing capacity grows, the government estimates the real number of infections is likely higher than the current confirmed cases.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will donate a fourth of his salary to help the country overcome the current COVID-19 crisis. He also encouraged the country's public servants to donate from their earnings. Enditem