6,518 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast so far in 2020: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday that 6,518 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya so far in 2020, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rescued immigrants include 462 women and 340 miners, the IOM said, adding 101 died and 168 went missing on the Central Mediterranean route.

According to IOM, 9,225 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya in 2019, while 270 died and 992 went messing on the Central Mediterranean route.

Libya has been plagued by insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, which made it a preferred point of departure for immigrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe.