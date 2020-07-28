United tells two regional airlines it will continue contract with just one: union letter

Other News 28 July 2020 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
United tells two regional airlines it will continue contract with just one: union letter

United Airlines has told two regional airlines, ExpressJet and CommutAir, that it will drop its contract with one, according to a pilot union letter reviewed by Reuters, in a potentially mortal blow to the losing carrier as the coronavirus pandemic guts demand, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

ExpressJet and CommutAir each work exclusively for United and the plan would mean one would lose its major source of revenue.

Chicago-based United has minority stakes in both companies, which operate Embraer SA E145 50-seat planes that bring passengers from smaller markets to destinations that United itself serves on larger jets.

United is among U.S. major airlines that, until early this year, were expanding their domestic networks through contracts with regional airlines, which have a cheaper workforce. Now the coronavirus pandemic is forcing carriers to scale back growth plans and flights.

United, in an emailed response, acknowledged that its relationship with regional airlines will change.

“We’ve been clear for months now that we expect to be a smaller airline in response to the historic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business. That means we’ve cut our schedules and our costs across the operation – and we do anticipate it will continue to impact the relationships we have with our regional partners,” United said.

It declined to provide more details.

In a letter to ExpressJet pilots last week, the union chairman warned of developments that could have a “dramatic impact” on the future of the airline following a call with management informing labor leaders that United had said it would only require one E145 carrier moving forward.

“While ExpressJet offers many attributes that make us an attractive long-term partner, cost has reared its ugly head once again and we have been asked by our management team to close the gap between our costs and those at CommutAir,” the letter said.

ExpressJet has a more senior pilot group than CommutAir and a larger fleet of about 95 planes, versus around 37 at CommutAir.

Neither responded to requests for comment.

United had contracts with eight feeder carriers that flew under the banner of United Express, according to its 2019 annual report. One of them, Trans States Airlines, ceased operations in April.

In 2019, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying over 162 million customers.

United had partnered with ExpressJet and CommutAir for the Aviate pilot recruitment and development program it launched last year when the industry was bracing for a pilot shortage. Now it is facing a pilot surplus.

Meanwhile, two of American Airlines’ wholly-owned regional subsidiaries, Envoy and PSA, have issued notices of potential furloughs to around 2,000 and 1,000 employees, respectively, spokeswomen for the two regional carriers said on Monday.

United and American have also issued furlough warnings to their own employees, with more than 60,000 jobs on the line between the two in October without a fresh U.S. bailout.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan plans to build third Shollar water pipeline
Azerbaijan plans to build third Shollar water pipeline
LafargeHolcim tops Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating in construction materials sector
LafargeHolcim tops Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating in construction materials sector
Azerbaijan creating conditions to planting quinoa
Azerbaijan creating conditions to planting quinoa
Loading Bars
Latest
Central Bank of Uzbekistan signs agreement with IFC Finance 15:07
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park registers new resident Business 14:55
Azerbaijan plans to build third Shollar water pipeline Society 14:31
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Markazi Province increases Business 14:31
Georgia grows import of leather goods from Turkey Business 14:31
Azerbaijani MP talks Armenian provocation with Turkish newspaper (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:27
Iran boosts exports via customs of Kurdistan Province Business 14:20
Airfreight operations via Turkish airport in Izmir province for 1H2020 revealed Transport 14:10
Non-ferrous metals output plummets in Kazakhstan Business 14:07
Iran's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 16,000 Society 14:05
Data on sale of polyethylene at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 14:05
LafargeHolcim tops Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating in construction materials sector Society 13:56
Prices on several products jump up in Iran Business 13:46
Share of bank deposits in national currency in Azerbaijani regions disclosed Finance 13:46
Uzbek insurance company increases its authorized capital Business 13:43
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for procurement of protective equipment Tenders 13:42
Amount of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:42
United tells two regional airlines it will continue contract with just one: union letter Other News 13:41
Turkey's cargo transportation to Kazakhstan down in 1H2020 Transport 13:40
Demand for Turkish clothing grows in Kazakhstan Business 13:38
Azerbaijan creating conditions to planting quinoa Society 13:37
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 13:36
Uzbekistan aims to reduce shadow economy Finance 13:35
Kazakhstan's cars assembling plant to double output despite COVID-19 Business 13:32
When will Southern Gas Corridor more than double its capacity? Oil&Gas 13:06
Data on transactions at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 12:58
Iran announces amount of foreign investments in Kerman Province Finance 12:56
Additional uncontracted gas for Southern Gas Corridor will be available from 2023 Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 12:52
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 12:44
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 12:43
Turkmen Ministry of Textile opens tender for purchase of service equipment Tenders 12:42
E-commerce to help reduce shadow economy in Kazakhstan Business 12:42
Oil Rocks, Bulla Deniz to see declining output after 2025 Oil&Gas 12:40
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 12:40
Prospects for launching Shah Deniz 3 Oil&Gas 12:25
Amount of loans issued to Iran’s trade sector disclosed Finance 12:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 28 Finance 12:17
Former administrative building of Uzbekenergo to be sold via auction Business 12:12
Azerbaijani president congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Eid al-Adha Politics 12:09
Online purchases double in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 spread Business 12:06
Azerbaijani banks triple mortgage lending Finance 12:05
Iran's Central Bank declares amount of loans issued to service sector Finance 12:03
Iran reveals amount of loans issued to housing & construction sector Finance 11:50
Amount of loans issued for Iran's industry & mining sector up Finance 11:43
Israeli American Council condemns Armenians' radical attacks on Azerbaijanis in LA Politics 11:34
Turkmenistan works on introduction of digital technologies into banking sector Finance 11:33
Kazakhstan's export to Uzbekistan shrinks Business 11:28
Iran discloses amount of loans issued for agriculture sector Finance 11:28
Bank lending in Azerbaijan showing increase Finance 11:26
Hungary says Turkmenistan 'promising partner' in terms of gas exports Oil&Gas 11:25
Electricity generated by Georgian Shuakhevi HPP up Oil&Gas 11:19
Uzbekistan to establish co-op with Pakistan in aviation, tourism spheres Transport 10:58
Amount of loans issued to various economic sectors in Iran increases Finance 10:54
Managing industrial zones: Uzbekistan learning from Turkey's experience Business 10:32
Kazakhstan Railways to buy accumulators via tender Business 10:23
Solar panel station put into operation in Iran's Marivan county Oil&Gas 10:22
Turkmenistan, partners talk post-COVID TAPI pipeline project launch Oil&Gas 10:12
GDP per capita slightly increases in Uzbekistan Finance 10:05
Iranian currency rates for July 28 Finance 10:00
More deaths from COVID-19 revealed in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:43
Italian media publishes articles on Armenian aggression against Azerbaijanis in different countries Politics 09:42
Iran's tourism industry struggling to survive Business 09:37
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 38 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Total volume of deposits in Azerbaijan slightly increases Finance 09:30
Iran gov't pays out COVID-19 compensations to production units in Tehran Business 09:30
Iran's Qom Province attracting foreign investments Business 09:25
National Bank of Georgia taking action to promote dev't of new technologies in financial sector Finance 09:10
Ambassador names most attractive economic sectors of Georgia to Italian business Business 09:03
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 90,000 Other News 08:49
Kazakhstan reports 1,526 new coronavirus cases, 84, 648 in total Kazakhstan 08:23
Details of Iran's agricultural imports revealed Business 08:17
US demand for Turkish cement declines in 1H2020 Business 08:15
BSTDB will readily use its experience in renewable energy projects for benefit of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:05
Azerbaijan's export to Kyrgyzstan up in 1H2020 Business 08:01
Turkmenistan working with USAID to find best solutions agricultural pests Business 08:00
Vietnam suspends flights to and from Danang due to virus outbreak Other News 07:43
Kazakhstan's export to Ukraine down twofold Business 07:41
Chinese mainland reports 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 07:11
IMF approves 4.3 bln USD to S. Africa for fighting COVID-19 Other News 06:29
North Korea's Kim says there will be no more war thanks to nuclear weapons Other News 05:58
Israel reports 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 63,985 in total Israel 05:25
Trump names retired army colonel as ambassador to Germany US 04:48
Trump's national security advisor O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus US 04:19
6,518 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast so far in 2020: IOM Other News 03:45
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 650,000: Johns Hopkins University Other News 03:18
Trump wears mask, voices hope on coronavirus vaccine in North Carolina US 03:01
Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 02:23
COVID-19 testing in India to be ramped up to 1 mln per day: PM Other News 01:49
Vaccine alliance eyes range of prices for COVID shots, says $40 would be maximum Other News 01:05
France to launch 'railway highways' in push for greener economy Europe 00:28
Turkey records six-month drop of cargo runs to Germany Transport 27 July 23:59
Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad: medics, security sources Other News 27 July 23:39
Google extends work from home through June next year Other News 27 July 23:04
Singapore reports 469 new COVID-19 cases Other News 27 July 22:48
UK reports 1st confirmed case of COVID-19 in animal Europe 27 July 22:27
Turkey reports 919 new COVID-19 cases, 227,019 in total Turkey 27 July 21:56
1H2020 cargo transportation volume shrinks in Kazakhstan country-wide Transport 27 July 21:36
Air pollution raises risk of COVID-19 morbidity, mortality: Israeli report Israel 27 July 21:34
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 27 July 21:21
All news