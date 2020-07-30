4 policemen shot dead in suspected robbery attack in SE Nigeria

Nigerian police authorities on Wednesday confirmed four policemen were shot dead in a suspected robbery attack in the country's southeastern state of Ebonyi, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon along the Enugu-Abakaliki federal highway, said state police chief Philip Maku, adding that one policeman and a civilian were wounded.

Six others escaped unhurt when the suspected armed robbers targeted a bullion van belonging to a local commercial bank, Maku said.

The victims of the attack, including the civilians identified as bank staff, were escorting the bullion van when the gunmen ambushed them.

"The armed robbers shot at the escort vehicle when, perhaps, it became apparent that they could not divert the bullion van," said the police official.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding there was an indication that the armed robbers retreated to an unknown hideout.