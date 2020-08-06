5.4-magnitude quake hits 102 km NE of Hasaki, Japan: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 102 km northeast of Hasaki, Japan at 17:53:59 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1031 degrees north latitude and 141.88 degrees east longitude.
