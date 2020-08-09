Presidential election in Belarus declared valid

The presidential election in Belarus has been recognized as valid, BelTA learned from Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina, Trend reports citing BelTA.

According to Lidia Yermoshina, voter turnout has exceeded 50% in all the regions except for Minsk. As of 12:00 voter turnout in Gomel Oblast and Mogilev Oblast exceeded 60%. “The figure also includes those, who cast their votes during early voting,” the official explained.

As of 12:00 voter turnout during the presidential election stood at 54.57%.

Voter turnout in Brest Oblast amounted to 50.3% of the total number of registered voters. The figure totaled 56.49% in Vitebsk Oblast, 66.06% in Gomel Oblast, and 52.99% in Grodno Oblast.

Voter turnout stood at 53.55% in Minsk Oblast, 63.25% in Mogilev Oblast, and 43.01% in the city of Minsk.