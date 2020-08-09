2 civilians killed, 5 troopers injured as blast rocks western edge of Kabul city

Two civilians were killed and five security personnel injured as a blast rocked the western edge of Kabul city on Sunday, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the official, an explosive device planted inside a handcart exploded at around 4:00 p.m. local time in Kampani locality at Police District 5, killing two civilians including a woman and injuring five security personnel.

Without blaming any particular group or individual, the official said that investigation has been initiated into the incident.

The blast took place hours after the conclusion of a tradition Loya Jirga or grand assembly that approved the release of 400 Taliban hardcore inmates to pave the way for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban outfit