All polling stations close in Belarus, vote count in progress

All polling stations closed in Belarus, commissions started vote count, Trend reports citing BelTA.

All in all, 5,767 have been set up for the presidential election, including 44 abroad. The polling stations that have been set up at military units (13), health resorts, hospitals and other inpatient healthcare institutions (231) could declare the voting finished ahead of 20:00 if all voters on the voters' lists have cast their ballots.

Belarus' presidential candidates include Andrei Dmitriyev, Anna Kanopatskaya, Aleksandr Lukashenko, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Sergei Cherechen. To win election, a candidate must poll over 50% of the valid vote, and turnout must be at least 50%.