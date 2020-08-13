India's coronavirus cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record
India reported another record daily rise in novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 47,000, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Infections grew by 66,999 on Thursday from a day earlier to reach a total of nearly 2.4 million to date, India’s health ministry said.
The country, with the world’s biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.
Latest
Turkish high-ranked military officials arrive in Azerbaijan to observe joint tactical exercises (PHOTO)
Talks held between Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, acting Chairman of Central Bank of Afghanistan
Azerbaijani minister: Specific, serious tasks set to ensure efficient use of water resources (PHOTO)