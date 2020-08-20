Singapore reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, 56,031 in total

Other News 20 August 2020 00:29 (UTC+04:00)
Singapore reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, 56,031 in total

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 56,031, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, six are imported cases, two are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

On Wednesday, 277 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 52,810 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 87 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 3,107 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on Serzh Sargsyan's statement
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on Serzh Sargsyan's statement
Ambassador: US fully supports Azerbaijan’s independence, stability, and prosperity
Ambassador: US fully supports Azerbaijan’s independence, stability, and prosperity
Colonel General: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises - one of last warnings to Armenia
Colonel General: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises - one of last warnings to Armenia
Loading Bars
Latest
UN Security Council press statement condemns mutiny in Mali Other News 01:15
Singapore reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, 56,031 in total Other News 00:29
Iran, Iraq emphasize strengthening cultural ties Politics 19 August 23:45
Iran's Imam Khomeini port’s terminals capacity to be expanded Business 19 August 23:33
Boost given to Turkey's agriculture sector over last decade has paid off, minister says Turkey 19 August 23:32
Kazakhstan to produce 1.5 mln masks a day Kazakhstan 19 August 23:13
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on Serzh Sargsyan's statement Politics 19 August 22:37
Israel approves 115-mln-USD budget to support hi-tech firms amid COVID-19 crisis Israel 19 August 22:29
Turkey opens 1st integrated solar panel manufacturing facility Turkey 19 August 21:46
Dairy processing plant meeting int'l standards to appear in Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 19 August 21:34
Over 1,200 tourists visited Georgia between Jul 22 – Aug 15 Georgia 19 August 21:31
Iran president vows continued resistance against U.S. sanctions Politics 19 August 21:14
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to ensure dev't of Fergana region Business 19 August 21:01
Retail trade turnover of enterprises grows in Azerbaijan Business 19 August 20:06
Iran Ministry of Energy to ensure purchase of Caspian Sea water Business 19 August 19:49
Turkey reveals data on seven-month cargo shipment from Algeria via its ports Turkey 19 August 19:13
Azerbaijan announces its seven-month statistics on precious metal mining Business 19 August 19:04
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy filters via tender Tenders 19 August 18:33
Azerbaijan increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 19 August 18:30
Train derails in northern Italy, three injured Europe 19 August 18:26
France's seven-month demand for Turkey-made cement up Turkey 19 August 18:24
Uzbekistan increases production of consumer goods Business 19 August 18:22
Iran to turn West Azerbaijan Province into petrochemical hub Business 19 August 18:18
Iran discloses volume of products transited via Hormozgan Province Transport 19 August 18:13
Passenger transportation drops in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic Transport 19 August 18:12
Lufthansa reaches deal with pilots to cut costs Europe 19 August 18:10
Wall Street opens slightly higher on strong retail earnings US 19 August 18:10
Prices on secondary housing in Baku drop Economy 19 August 18:01
Ambassador: US fully supports Azerbaijan’s independence, stability, and prosperity Politics 19 August 17:54
Azercell mobile apps available now in “Kabinetim”! Society 19 August 17:40
Uzbek Ipoteka-Bank provides financial support to small enterprises in Fergana region Business 19 August 17:37
CNPC in Turkmenistan announces tender for provision of services Tenders 19 August 17:36
Kazakhstan designing program to support pharmaceutical industry amid COVID-19 Business 19 August 17:33
Number of containers transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway over seven months unveiled Transport 19 August 17:29
Cement export from Turkey to China down in January-July 2020 Turkey 19 August 17:28
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 22 Oil&Gas 19 August 17:28
Turkey's steel exports to France shrinks Turkey 19 August 17:25
COVID-related downturn in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to be lower compared to other countries Business 19 August 17:24
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multi-fold Finance 19 August 17:20
Turkmen citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 19 August 17:19
Vegetable production up in Azerbaijan Business 19 August 17:16
Colonel General: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises - one of last warnings to Armenia Politics 19 August 17:13
Azerbaijan confirms 162 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 19 August 17:10
Iran declares volume of loans issued to enterprises in Semnan Province Finance 19 August 16:59
Production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector rises Business 19 August 16:59
Azerbaijani oil prices show uptick Finance 19 August 16:55
Unemployment rate in Georgia increases by 0.9% in 2Q2020 Georgia 19 August 16:37
Measuring Impact to Drive Lasting Change Other News 19 August 16:33
Iranian Minister talks about plans on new technology ICT 19 August 16:30
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger transportation via road decreases Transport 19 August 16:19
Nominations Open for IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics Society 19 August 16:16
Iran's copper exports doubled Business 19 August 16:15
Agricultural production rises in Azerbaijan Business 19 August 16:13
Turkmen natural leather processing company starts exporting its products Business 19 August 16:11
Turkey's trade turnover with Uzbekistan grows Turkey 19 August 16:09
Azerbaijan's GDP decreases marginally Finance 19 August 16:06
White House allocates $2M to Azerbaijan to develop women-led business Society 19 August 16:05
UK inflation jumps in July as clothes shops shun summer sales Europe 19 August 16:01
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy headlamps via tender Tenders 19 August 15:51
China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations Other News 19 August 15:51
United States Oil Fund gets Wells notice from SEC US 19 August 15:32
Iran pays coronavirus related unemployment insurance Society 19 August 15:25
Kazakhstan's export to Uzbekistan down slightly amid COVID-19 Business 19 August 15:17
Number of employed in industrial sector of Iran's Semnan Province revealed Business 19 August 15:16
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 19 August 15:14
Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about $6.5 billion US 19 August 15:11
Volume of cargo transited via Azerbaijan along North-South route increases Transport 19 August 15:06
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 19 August 14:58
Branch of Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for construction, installation work Tenders 19 August 14:51
Finland's Prime Minister says COVID test negative Europe 19 August 14:44
Turkmenstan’s Mary region supplies vegetables to domestic market Business 19 August 14:42
UK government and Heathrow work on testing as quarantine alternative Europe 19 August 14:38
Iran reveals amount of money paid to wheat farmers in Fars Province Business 19 August 14:34
Letter on Armenia's irresponsible actions published as UNGA & UNSC document Politics 19 August 14:33
Dynamics of Sangachal terminal’s gas processing, export capacity Oil&Gas 19 August 14:15
Azerbaijan unveils data on seven-month trade turnover with its major partners Finance 19 August 14:14
Owners of empty houses to be notified about taxes in Iran Business 19 August 14:07
OPEC+ meets to review compliance with oil cuts Oil&Gas 19 August 13:58
German-Austrian-Swedish consortium implements project in mining sector of Uzbekistan Business 19 August 13:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 19 Society 19 August 13:57
Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province exports honey to five countries Business 19 August 13:55
Uzbekistan to start mass vaccination in autumn-winter 2020 Uzbekistan 19 August 13:55
Azerbaijan discloses data on imports over seven months Business 19 August 13:48
Value of shares sold by Iranian companies revealed Finance 19 August 13:45
Uzbek apples fill fruit market of Russia's Novosibirsk Region Business 19 August 13:23
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 19 August 13:21
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 19 August 13:21
Eurasian Group to assess Turkmenistan's compliance with FATF recommendations Turkmenistan 19 August 13:21
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's securities in high demand Finance 19 August 13:17
Iran discloses volume of petrochemical products' transported via Mahabad Railway Transport 19 August 13:10
Turan Drilling & Engineering to manage BP procurement activity in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 August 13:09
Turkmenistan, Russia to strengthen security cooperation Turkmenistan 19 August 13:06
Status of prospective oil & gas structures in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 August 13:04
Iran discloses volume of purchased wheat Business 19 August 12:45
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues growing Finance 19 August 12:44
Iranian government to review comments of heads of powers Business 19 August 12:42
Indonesia reports 1,902 new coronavirus infections, 69 deaths Other News 19 August 12:41
Production of Iran's South Pars Gas Company grows Oil&Gas 19 August 12:39
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to continue flexing down production through 2022 Business 19 August 12:38
Brazil fires threaten world's largest wetland Other News 19 August 12:37
All news