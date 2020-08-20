Singapore reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, 56,031 in total

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 56,031, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, six are imported cases, two are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

On Wednesday, 277 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 52,810 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 87 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 3,107 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.