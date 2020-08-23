5.5-magnitude quake hits 66 km SE of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted 66 km SE of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 16:46:47 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 50.09 km, was initially determined to be at 4.773 degrees south latitude and 152.6913 degrees east longitude.
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy
The commemoration ceremonies took place to honor servicemen who died as Shehids in Tovuz battles (PHOTO)