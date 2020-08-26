Flash floods kill at least 25, wound 40 in E. Afghanistan

At least 25 people were killed and 40 others wounded in torrential floods in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province during Tuesday night, a provincial government spokesperson said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Provincial government spokesperson Wahida Shahkar told Xinhua that the flash floods, resulted from heavy rains late on Tuesday night, ripped through a residential area in the central part of the province.

"At least 25 villagers were killed, over 40 others wounded and tens of houses and wide areas of arable lands have been washed out during the overnight floods," she said.

Officials of local government and provincial directorate of disaster management and humanitarian affairs would soon visit the villages to provide assistance to the affected people, she added.