Philippines confirms 3,249 new coronavirus infections, 97 deaths
The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 3,249 additional novel coronavirus infections and 97 more deaths due to the disease, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines had reached 205,518, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 3,234, about a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days.
Latest
International, intercultural initiatives by Mehriban Aliyeva had important impact on global development with visible results – former Croatian president
Mehriban Aliyeva is true defender of historical and cultural values, true example of humanitarianism: Marianna Vardinoyannis
Azercell's Customer Service Centers and Mobile Customer Service continue their uninterrupted operation (PHOTO)