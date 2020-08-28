Child among 3 dead as storms lash Australian state of Victoria

A four-year-old boy was among three people killed by falling trees on Thursday night as heavy storms lashed Australian state of Victoria, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The boy suffered critical injuries after being hit by a falling tree in the outer suburbs of state capital city Melbourne. He was transferred to hospital but later died.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents a man and a woman were killed when their vehicles were struck by falling branches.

The woman was sitting in the passenger seat travelling on a highway when her vehicle collided with a falling tree, also injuring the male driver.

Intense storms hammered parts of the state throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with authorities urging residents to remain at home.

Over 2,000 calls were made to the State Emergency Service for assistance, with 85 percent of them regarding fallen trees and 10 percent regarding property damage.