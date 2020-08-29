Mexico records 5,824 new coronavirus cases, 552 more deaths
Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 5,824 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 552 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 585,738 cases and 63,146 deaths, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
