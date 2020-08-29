Colombia reports 8,498 new COVID-19 cases

Colombia on Friday reported 8,498 new COVID-19 cases and 299 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of confirmed cases and death toll to 590,520 and 18,767, respectively, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Colombian Health Ministry said that 28,349 PCR tests and 6,922 antigen tests were administered over the last day.

"We hope in September to be able to do between 50,000 and 60,000 tests per day, including PCR and antigen tests. The antigen test has given us very good competence and has given us a very good opportunity to improve isolation," said Deputy Health Minister Luis Alexander Moscoso.

Additionally, authorities said national modes of transport, such as intermunicipal buses, are ready to resume operation after preparing necessary biosecurity measures for vehicles.

"The restart of activities will be gradual. The economic situation of the country will lead to the fact that passenger demand during the first days will not be so high. However, we have the fleet of vehicles from the 523 legally authorized companies ready, with all the biosafety protocols," said Jose Yesid Rodriguez, president of the Association for the Integral Development of Intermunicipal Land Transport.

This organization suspended activities in March when President Ivan Duque decreed mandatory preventive isolation throughout the country.