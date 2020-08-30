Argentina confirms 401,239 cases, 8,353 deaths from COVID-19 in total

Argentine health authorities said Saturday that a total of 401,239 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported nationwide with 8,353 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Health Ministry said that 9,230 cases and 82 deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, after a record daily increase of 11,717 cases a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 5,545 were confirmed in the province of Buenos Aires and 1,195 in the city of Buenos Aires.

There are currently 2,192 patients hospitalized for the disease in intensive care units, whose occupancy rate stands at 60.6 percent across the country, said the ministry.

In an effort to contain the disease, President Alberto Fernandez on Friday announced the extension of the national quarantine, which began in March, to Sept. 20.