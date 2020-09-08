2 dead, 4 missing in wake of Typhoon Haishen sideswiping Japan's Kyushu region

A powerful typhoon that lashed Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu has left two people dead, four missing and more than 100 injured, local media reported Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Typhoon Haishen wreaked havoc in southwestern Japan, knocking out power to around 475,000 houses in Kyushu and severely disrupting flights and train services including Shinkansen bullet trains, local officials said.

Haishen brought hurricane-like winds to wide swathes of Kyushu along with torrential downpours, storms surges, flooding and landslides, they added.

In Kagoshima Prefecture, a women in her 70s died from a fatal head injury after falling into a gutter on the street as she was walking to her friend's house on Sunday, local media reported.

A man in Saga Prefecture also lost his life while carrying out reinforcing work on the windows on the second floor of his house, local accounts said.

In Miyazaki Prefecture, meanwhile, four people who may have been in buildings that were hit by a landslide and swept into a nearby river, remain unaccounted for, local rescue officials said.

Two of those missing are believed to be Vietnamese trainees who work at a local construction company, local media said.

After 10 hours of being buried under a landslide, the owner of the company was finally able to dig his way to freedom, according to local reports.

The two others missing from the construction site that doubled as a private residence, include a woman in her 60s and her son in his 30s, local reports said.

Of the more than 100 people injured, while many of them were in Kyushu, the powerful storm also caused a number of injuries to people in the Kinki and Chugoku regions in western Japan, local authorities said.