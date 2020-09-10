3 killed in suicide bombing near Somalia's presidential palace
At least three people were killed and seven others injured in a suicide car bombing in Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday evening, a government official confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Ismael Mukhtar Omar, government spokesman, said a suicide bomber who blew himself up targeted Blue Sky restaurant in central Mogadishu.
"Three people were killed and seven others injured in suicide bombing outside Blue Sky restaurant," Omar said in a brief statement.
Witnesses said the suicide bomber blew up himself outside the restaurant near the heavily fortified presidential palace in Mogadishu.
The latest explosion came after a security warning of an imminent terror attack in the restive capital.
Latest
Turkish economy could grow over 5% in 2021 if no major wave in outbreak, Finance Minister Albayrak says
Kazakh National Economy Ministry talks about measures to support SMEs within state programs amid COVID-19
Chinese Sinohydro to begin reconstruction Khulo-Zarzma section of Batumi – Akhaltsikhe road in Georgia
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates overhead pedestrian crossing on Mardakan-Zughulba highway (PHOTO)